Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
Delhi Election Result 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Sangam Vihar Constituency Result LIVE | BJP takes early lead

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Sangam Vihar Constituency Result LIVE | BJP takes early lead

Sangam Vihar Constituency Result LIVE: In Sangam Vihar assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Dinesh Mohaniya is facing off against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shiv Charan Lal and Congress's Poonam Azad.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2020 8:30 IST
Sangam Vihar 2020 election result, Dinesh Mohaniya AAP, Shiv Charan Lal BJP, Poonam Azad Congress, e
Image Source : INDIA TV

Sangam Vihar Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Sangam Vihar Constituency Results | LIVE

Sangam Vihar Constituency Result LIVE: As counting begins for Sangam Vihar Constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shiv Charan Lal takes an early lead. In Sangam Vihar assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Dinesh Mohaniya is facing off against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shiv Charan Lal and Congress's Poonam Azad. Dinesh Mohaniya is the sitting MLA of Sangam Vihar constituency.

In the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, Dinesh Mohaniya had defeated BJP candidate Shiv Charan Lal by a comfortable margin. He had been the MLA from the seat for two consecutive times. 

Sangam Vihar is one of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. As per the latest data, there are 1,46,945 eligible voters in Palam constituency. Palam assembly constituency falls under South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Voting for Palam in current elections took place on February 8.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News