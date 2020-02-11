Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Sangam Vihar Constituency Result LIVE | BJP takes early lead

Image Source : INDIA TV Sangam Vihar Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Sangam Vihar Constituency Results | LIVE

As counting begins for Sangam Vihar Constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shiv Charan Lal takes an early lead. In Sangam Vihar assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Dinesh Mohaniya is facing off against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shiv Charan Lal and Congress's Poonam Azad. Dinesh Mohaniya is the sitting MLA of Sangam Vihar constituency.

In the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, Dinesh Mohaniya had defeated BJP candidate Shiv Charan Lal by a comfortable margin. He had been the MLA from the seat for two consecutive times.

