In poll bound Delhi, PM Modi talks of jobs, Digital India and Internet of Things | Highlights

Image Source : PM Modi's election rally in Karkardooma, Delhi.

Taking on the Aam Aadmi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal-led government in poll-bound Delhi. Addressing a rally in Karkardooma, PM Modi highlighted how his government was working to speed up development by creating a universal online system of conducting examinations and focusing on digital India along with help of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things.

Prime Minister Modi blamed Kejriwal government for not joining the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and delaying the Lokpal. PM Modi also blamed the Delhi government of ignoring the problems faced by Biharis and Purvanchalis who had settled in Delhi now. "Nitish ji, who addressed a rally yesterday, informed me that Delhi government was not allowing buses from Bihar to Delhi. What kind of politics is this?", PM asked.

Highlights from PM Modi's speech in poll-bound Delhi:

National Recruitment Agency - the single window entrance to govt job has been announced in Budget. People come to Delhi from different parts of country for various examinations. Now they will not suffer. Online examination will save them from running around. There was a complaint from traders of country, including Delhi, that they face pressure from tax authorities. So we started Indirect Tax Settlement Scheme last year.After this, there was demand that such a scheme be started for Direct Taxes. In this budget, we fulfilled this. In this budget, it has also been taken care that middle-class taxpayers have more money to save. The government has now given the option of a new slab of tax. This slab is also simple and there is no pressure to invest in certain schemes only to save tax. The union budget that has come is going to give direction not only for this year but for this entire decade. The benefit of this budget will be for the youth of Delhi, traders of Delhi, the middle class, poor and women. People of the country got a Lokpal, but the people of Delhi are still waiting for a Lokpal. There was such a big movement, such tall claims, what happened to them all? Article 370 was abrogated after 70 years, Ramjanambhoomi verdict came after 70 years, Kartarpur Sahab corridor was made after 70 years, India-Bangladesh border issue solved after 70 years, CAA came after 70 yrs, War memorial and Police memorial made after 50-60 years. The Delhi Govt is not letting Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana be implemented here. Till this Govt is in power in Delhi they will continue to put obstacles in welfare work. They don't know anything except playing politics. People who never thought that they will ever be able to get their home registry done in their lives, are now seeing their dreams come true. The vote of the people of Delhi had supported the change in the country, now the vote of the people of Delhi will also change and modernize our Delhi. It will make it safe, make the lives of the people living here easier. These people were doubting ability of our forces during surgical strikes. Do citizens of Delhi want such people in power? These people are saving those who want to break India into pieces. There is a political design behind all these protests including Jamia and Shaheen Bagh.

