Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil uses 'scorpion' reference for PM Modi | WATCH

Highlights Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil compares PM Modi with a scorpio

Shaktisinh said PM Modi goes to places, says mitro.. mitro and then bites people like a Scorpio

Gohil said rising petrol prices was like a scorpion sting

As 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are approaching, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil stooped too low when he compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a Scorpio (Bichhoo) saying he was bitting country's farmers, youths like the predatory arachnid.

Addressing a poll rally, Shaktisinh Gohil said, "...PM Modi goes to rallies and says mtiro...mitro... brothers and sisters (bhaiyo aur beheno) and then bite them like a Scorpio... despite low crude oil prices in the international market, petrol prices crossed Rs 100 in the country, it was a like a Scorpio bite... many farmers were martyred during the protest, it was also a Scorpio bite... during corona when people lost their lives due to shortage of oxygen and medicines, it was a double engine bite.."

It has not been the first time when opposition leaders have targeted PM Modi, calling him by derogatory names. Earlier, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had called PM Modi 'neech aadmi' (lowly man).

Earlier in the day, taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday equated "red cap" with "red alert" for the state.

Addressing a public meeting here after dedicating to the nation three mega projects, including an AIIMS and a fertiliser plant, Modi said, "Today, the entire UP very well knows that those wearing red caps are concerned about red beacon ('laal batti') and they are not bothered about your pain and sorrows."

"The red cap people want power to commit scams, fill their coffers, indulge in illegal grabbing (of resources) and to give complete freedom to the mafia," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | In jibe at Samajwadi Party, PM Modi says those wearing red caps are 'red alert' for Uttar Pradesh

ALSO READ | 'Bring change, otherwise change will happen': PM Modi reprimands BJP MPs for skipping Parliament