'Bring change, otherwise change will happen': PM Modi reprimands BJP MPs for skipping Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reprimanded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs for not attending the Parliament session. Speaking at the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting at the Ambedkar International Centre, which is a km away from the Parliament, he sought to remind the MPs about their responsibilities and asked them to be present in the Parliament when in business.

Without taking the name of any MP, the Prime Minister advised the MPs and ministers to be disciplined and punctual in attending the Parliament and meetings. "Bring change, otherwise change will happen. It is not good for me to say it over and over again," he said in a strong warning.

BJP MPs, senior ministers including Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were present. BJP's national president JP Nadda was also present.

The Prime Minister also asked the MPs to reach out to the public, organise events in their constituencies and honour the Padma Awardees.

"Padma Award has been conferred upon common citizens who are doing good work. PM has said to organise events, with such awardees being on live contact (during the event)," Pralhad Joshi told reporters after the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.

Joshi said that PM Modi has given a call to organise Parliament Sports Competition, Healthy Children Competition and Suryanamaskar Competition. Along with this, a live program has also been called with those who have received the Padma Award.

