PM Modi in Chhapra Live: 'Clear after first phase of voting that Nitish will form govt'

Image Source : PMO PM Modi addressing election rally in Bihar's Chhapra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing first poll rally of the day in Chhapra, as part of the second leg of poll campaigning for assembly elections in Bihar. This is the political bastion of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Thereon, Modi will move to Samastipur to address a public meeting in Housing Board ground, to Gandhi maidan in Motihari and will end the campaign trip with a rally in Bagaha. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to accompany Modi in Samastipur and Bagaha public meetings. Modi is addressing a rally at Airport ground in Chhapra, which has been the political 'karmabhoomi' of the jailed RJD president, who had taken a plunge into electoral politics with a win from the Chappra Lok Sabha seat in 1977 at an age of 29. Former union minister and BJP's national spokesman Rajiv Pratap Rudy is currently the MP from Chhapra. Meanwhile, about 25,000 chairs have been kept in the ground at a safe distance from each other, in a bid to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed.

PM Modi in Chhapra: Top Quotes

10:12 am: After the first phase voting, is it clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again.

10:10 am: Some people are not liking your love for NDA. They are having sleepless nights.

