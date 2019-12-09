PHOTOS: Yediyurappa celebrates with son as BJP set for majority in Karnataka

Yediyurappa celebrates with son as BJP set for majority in Karnataka

Pictures emerge of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa celebrating as trends show the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heading for a majority in Karnataka. Latest trends on Karnataka bypolls show BJP leading in 12 out of 15 assembly constituencies that went for bypolls on December 5. The Congress party was leading in 2, while independent candidate was maintaining lead in Hoskote.

In the pictures, CM Yediyurappa can be seen celebrating with his son BY Vijayendra as he is set to retain power in Karnataka.

The bypolls were held to fill vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar.

In the assembly with the current strength of 208 after disqualifications, the BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.