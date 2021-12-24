Hate speech row: Owaisi presents his defence

Follow us on Image Source : @ASADOWAISI The event in Haridwar that Asaduddin Owaisi was referring to in his speech was attended by several Hindu religious leaders, who allegedly called upon the community to take up arms against Muslims as they gave a clarion call for a 'Hindu nation'.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that his remarks during his campaign in Uttar Pradesh were being used out of context, and were being circulated on social media to trigger controversy.

The speech he made was in reference to the alleged provocative and communal statements made against minority communities during a three-day 'Dharma Sansad' in Haridwar.

Sharing his full speech on Twitter, the AIMIM leader said, "In order to distract from Haridwar Genocidal Meet, a clipped 1 min video is being circulated from 45 min speech I gave in Kanpur. I’ll set the record straight: I did not incite violence or give threats. I talked about POLICE ATROCITIES. I was talking about POLICE ATROCITIES in Kanpur & addressing such cops who think they have immunity to violate people’s liberties because of Modi-Yogi. I said do not confuse our silence for acquiescence."

The event in Haridwar that Asaduddin Owaisi was referring to in his speech was attended by several Hindu religious leaders, who allegedly called upon the community to take up arms against Muslims as they gave a clarion call for a 'Hindu nation'.

The three-day religious assembly was organised by Yati Narsinghanand, a controversial Hindutva figure known to make communal statements.

Yati Narsinghanand reportedly said that "arming the Hindu brigade with bigger and better weapons" would be the "solution" against the "threat of Muslims."

