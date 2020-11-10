Tuesday, November 10, 2020
     
Odisha Bypoll Results: Counting of votes underway in Balasore, Tirtol assembly constituencies

The counting of votes is underway in Balasore and Tirtol assembly constituencies of Odisha. The counting started at 8 am amid tight security arrangements and strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The bypolls were held on November 3. The bypolls in Balasore and Tirtol were necessitated after the deaths of BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta and BJD legislator Bishnu Charan Das.   

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2020 8:31 IST
The electoral fortunes of 15 candidates -- six in Balasore and nine in Tirtol -- will be decided on Tuesday. The BJP has fielded Manas Kumar Dutta, the son of late MLA Madan Mohan Dutta, in the Balasore seat, while Swarup Das is the BJD candidate and the Congress nominated Mamata Kundu.

The BJD has fielded Bijay Shankar Das, the son of Bishnu Charan Das, in the Tirtol seat, while the Congress candidate in Himansu Bhushan Mallick, and Rajkishore Behera is the BJP nominee.

