'Can't do rally for more than 1 hour...': Nusrat Jahan loses cool on camera, BJP mocks TMC MP

A video of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan has been shared by BJP Bengal unit on its Twitter handle mocking the TMC leader after she lost her cool during a roadshow.

In the video shared by BJP Bengal, it claimed, Nusrat Jahan, who was conducting a roadshow in the poll-bound state, seemed to have lost her cool and said in Bengali that she cannot do rally for more than an hour, she doesn't even do it for Chief Minister.

Bengal BJP tweeted the video saying, "TMC MP Nusrat Jahan: I can't do rally for more than 1 hour, I don't even do it for CM."

Earlier in February, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan in an exclusive conversation with India TV spoke on the party slogan for the assembly elections in West Bengal -- 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye' (Bengal wants its own daughter) saying Bengal believes in emotions and Didi (Mamata Banerjee) understands the emotion of Bengal. Nusrat also responded on BJP's campaign, Jai Sree Ram slogan, other issues.

