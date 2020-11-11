Nitish Kumar thanks PM Modi, people of Bihar for election win

Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar thanks PM Modi's leadership, people of Bihar for Bihar election victory.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday thanked the people of Bihar for voting NDA to power once again. Taking to Twitter, Nitish Kumar said, "I salute the public for the majority it gave to the NDA. I thank PM Narendra Modi for his support." The BJP and JD(U) combined won a total of 125 seats, 3 more needed to claim the majority out of the 243 member assembly. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats. Counting day Tuesday was one of the most exciting and nail-bitting result day ever witnessed in recent times when it became too close to call an election for either alliance or party be it was NDA or Mahagathbandhan.

Earlier, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare policies for the ruling NDA's win in the assembly polls and said all anti-incumbency claims have been negated by the mandate for a fourth term to the Nitish Kumar government.

He also made it clear that Kumar will continue to head the NDA government in Bihar and asserted that the gap between the number of seats of BJP and JD(U) will have no impact on the ruling alliance dynamics in the state.

"Certainly, 100 per cent," Jaiswal told PTI when asked whether Kumar will remain the chief minister.

"We are allies and equals. We have to run Bihar collectively," he said.

"Wining the fourth term is always a great task for anybody. We have won that. This proves everything was fine. It is very rare that you win a fourth term in continuity. We have done this and it settles everything," Jaiswal said.

Asked what he believes swung the hard-fought elections in the NDA's favour, he said it was largely due to Modi's welfare programmes for the poor.

"What the prime minister has done for the poor (that worked)... He provided them with electricity, cooking gas cylinders and toilets. They have also been given free ration for eight months following the corona outbreak. These were the biggest reasons," he said.

