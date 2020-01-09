Image Source : FILE Nagpur Zilla Parishad result a huge boost for Congress in BJP stronghold

The Congress-NCP alliance on Wednesday secured 40 out of the 58 Zilla Parishad seats in Nagpur, dislodging the ruling BJP from the district council. The Congress won 30 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) bagged 10.

The elections to Nagpur and and five other ZPs were held on Tuesday and results were announced on Wednesday. The BJP secured 15 seats and the Shiv Sena got one. An independent candidate bagged one seat. In the Panchayat Samiti elections, the Congress secured 57 seats, NCP 21, BJP 25, Shiv Sena 7 and independents 4.

