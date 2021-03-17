Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Mothers, daughters and sisters smuggled into Bengal': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for failing check the incidents of coal and cow smuggling in West Bengal. Chowdhury, the president of Congress' Bengal unit, also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of smuggling girls in the state. He said that the accused do not get apprehended in these cases as the ruling party is involved.

He said that the government didn't help those affected after Cyclone Amphan and that people were "forced to smuggle girls". Cyclone Amphan killed over 100 people in Bengal and neighbouring Odisha last year.

“Besides coal smuggling, Bengal is also known to be a notorious place for cow smuggling. Our mothers, daughters and sisters are also smuggled into Bengal. The ruling party (of Bengal) and bureaucracy do this together hence no one gets caught,” Chowdhury said, news agency ANI quoted.

The Congress party has signed an electoral pact with the Left Front and ISF to forge a 'Sayunkta Morcha' (united front) to take on the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the assembly elections in Bengal.

The eight phases polling will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Results will be declared on May 2. The term of West Bengal Legislative Assembly will expire on May 30.

READ MORE: Do not belittle institution with repeated innuendos: ECI's stern message to Mamata Banerjee

BENGAL POLLS 2021 FULL COVERAGE