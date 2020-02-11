Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
Delhi Election Result 2020
Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Madipur Constituency Result LIVE

February 11, 2020
Madipur Constituency Result LIVE

Madipur Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Madipur Constituency Results | LIVE

Madipur Constituency Result LIVE: In Madipur assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Girish Soni is facing off against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kailash Sankla and Congress's Jai Prakash Panwar. AAP's Girish Soni is the sitting MLA of Madipur constituency. In the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, Girish Soni had defeated the BJP candidate by a comfortable margin. 

Congress has won this constituency five times in the previous Delhi elections. AAP was a winner twice whereas BJP only once.

Madipur is one of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Madipur assembly constituency falls under South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

There are about 1,63,083 eligible voters in this constituency.

Voting for Madipur in current elections took place on February 8.

