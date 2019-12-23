Khunti constituency results: BJP's Nilkanth Singh Munda is leading

Image Source : INDIA TV NEWS Khunti constituency result: Neelkant Singh Munda is leading

Early trends from Khunti constituency show that BJP's Nilkanth Singh Munda is leading. Meanwhile, the JMM's Sushil Pahan is trailing.

Khunti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and Khunti district of Jharkhand and is part of the South Chhotanagpur division. Khunti is part of 11. Khunti Lok Sabha constituency.

This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.98% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 24.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.51%.

For the upcoming election, BJP has nominated Nilkanth Singh Munda while the JMM has Sushil Pahan.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Nilkanth Singh Munda of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 21515 votes which was 17.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.01% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 436 votes which was 0.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.74% in 2009 in the seat.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.