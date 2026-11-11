Noida, Ghaziabad schools directed to go hybrid up to Class 5 amid pollution woes

With Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in force across Delhi-NCR, authorities have stepped up measures to tackle air pollution. Gautam Buddh Nagar has directed schools to conduct classes for students up to Class 5 in hybrid mode, while Ghaziabad has ordered government and private construction and demolition projects to remain suspended until November 20. Civic agencies in Ghaziabad have also been asked to double mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling operations.

The measures follow directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on November 6 and 7. While GRAP-III restrictions apply across Delhi-NCR as specified in the CAQM order, the additional instructions in the November 11 press note relate specifically to Ghaziabad. Gautam Buddh Nagar had issued a separate order on November 7 for schools in the district.

Noida schools to hold hybrid classes up to Class 5

The hybrid-class arrangement is not limited to Noida and Ghaziabad. Under the CAQM directions, it is mandatory for schools in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The CAQM order requires all mandatory classes for children up to Class 5 to be conducted in hybrid mode, allowing students to attend physically or online wherever online learning is feasible. The option to attend online rests with students and their guardians.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar District Basic Education Officer, Rahul Panwar, issued a separate order on November 7, directing all council-run, government-aided and recognised schools in the district to implement the arrangement immediately. School principals and managers have been warned that action could be taken against institutions that fail to comply.

The CAQM has also advised other NCR state governments to consider similar arrangements in areas beyond the five jurisdictions where hybrid classes are mandatory.

Ghaziabad suspends construction work till November 20

The Ghaziabad District Magistrate chaired a meeting with officials from various departments through video conference on November 11 to review compliance with the CAQM directions.

Officials from the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, Ghaziabad Development Authority, municipal bodies, Housing Development Council, Public Works Department, traffic police, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board attended the meeting.

The administration directed that all government and private construction and demolition projects in the district remain suspended from November 5 to November 20, 2026.

To ensure compliance, the Municipal Corporation, Ghaziabad Development Authority, municipal bodies, Housing Development Council and Public Works Department have been asked to form teams comprising at least five members. These teams will monitor construction sites and ensure that work does not continue during the restricted period. The administration warned that officials of the concerned departments could face action if the directions are not followed.

Road sweeping and water sprinkling to be doubled

As part of the pollution-control measures, the district administration has directed civic agencies to increase mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling operations to twice their existing capacity. The work must be carried out effectively to help reduce dust pollution across Ghaziabad.

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