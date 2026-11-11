Kareena Kapoor sent legal notice for wearing 200-year-old pendant bearing Quran verses, asked to apologise

A controversy has erupted over a pendant worn by Kareena Kapoor at a Diwali party. Her stylist, Rhea Kapoor, shared details of the pendant on Instagram. The piece of jewellery, reportedly around 200 years old, is said to feature verses from the Holy Quran. Congress leader Abbas Hafeez has objected to the actor wearing the pendant as a fashion accessory and has sent her a legal notice.

Congress leader demands apology from Kareena Kapoor Khan

According to Hafeez, the pendant worn by Kareena Kapoor features Ayatul Kursi, a verse from the Quran. He claimed that the jewellery is associated with the prayers of the Begums of Bhopal and should not be treated as a fashion accessory.

Hafeez has demanded an apology from Kareena to the Muslim community over the matter. He said that verses from the Quran hold deep religious significance for Muslims, who treat them with great respect. He also pointed out that many people avoid touching the verses without performing wudu, or ritual ablution.

Clarifying his stance, Hafeez said that he had sent the legal notice not in his capacity as a Congress leader, but because of his association with the Muslim community.

What stylist Rhea Kapoor posted about Kareena's pendant and look

The controversy follows an Instagram post shared by Kareena's stylist, in which the actor was seen wearing the pendant. The matter has since drawn attention over the religious significance of the inscription.

Rhea, Kareena's stylist for the evening, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of Kareena. She also posted close-up pictures of a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal’s 30-carat emerald, carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Real movie star, real chandi, real heirlooms and real personal style. Kareena in a pure chandi kaftan and turban by @punit.balana,wearing a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal’s 30-carat emerald, carved with the Ayat-ul-Kursi." Further detailing out the pendant, Rhea wrote, "Jewelry: Heirlooms of the Bhopal royal family, Kareena’s own. These pieces come through Saif’s family: his grandmother, Sajida Sultan, was the daughter of the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is yet to respond to the legal notice sent to her about the pendant.

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