Dilip Ghosh's car attacked in Cooch Behar, Bengal BJP chief claims bricks, crude bombs hurled

Image Source : ANI Dilip Ghosh's convoy attacked in Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's convoy was attacked in Cooch Behar on Wednesday. The BJP leader alleged that crude bombs and bricks were hurled on his car and other vehicles in the convoy when he was leaving after attending an election gathering in Sitalkuchi area.

BJP's Bengal unit shared photos of damaged vehicles on its official Twitter handle.

Ghosh claimed that a few people waving Trinamool Congress flags hurled crude bombs, bricks, stones at him. The leader said that he has suffered injuries in his shoulder in the attack.

West Bengal, where Assembly elections are being held in eight phases, has been witnessing rampant political violence with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress accusing each other. Three phases of voting have concluded and the rest five are scheduled to be held on April 10, 17, 22, 26, 29. Counting of votes to be will be done on May 2.