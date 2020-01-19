Image Source : FILE Delhi Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination on Monday

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination on Monday followed by a big roadshow. Kejriwal, contesting for the third time from the New Delhi constituency, will hold a roadshow from Valmiki Mandir to Hanuman Mandir in CP before filing the nomination.

Kejriwal has already won elections from the seat in 2013 and 2015. While he bagged the seat with 64.34 percent in 2015, he got 53.46 percent votes in 2013.

Delhi is going for polls on February 8 and the counting will be done on February 11. The last date of filing the nominations is January 21.

Both Congress and BJP are yet to announce their candidate against him from the New Delhi seat.

