Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP vs BJP vs Congress, who will win in Palam?

Who will win Palam? The upcoming assembly election in Delhi is approaching and the voters have, more or less, decided who they will vote for. Palam is one of the major suburbs and residential colonies in the national capital. The seat comes under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Palam is currently held by Aam Aadmi Party's Bhavna Gaur. In 2015, the AAP leader had won by 88637 votes, defeating Dharam Dev Solanki of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This year, the battle is between Bhavna Gaur from AAP, Vijay Pandit from BJP and RJD's Niram Kumar Singh.

Zubair Ali, a resident of Mahavir Enclave said: "Kejriwal will come to power again. He wants to do something for the people. He had worked a lot during his tenure, so he will work in the next tenure too.

"He is new in politics so things will take time. I know he will do everything for the people of Delhi. BJP and Congress will win seats but only AAP will form the government," he added.

Another resident, Shamsher Khan said: "I have always voted for Aam Aadmi Party and this time too, I will vote for AAP. I want to urge the people to vote for AAP even in MCD elections, so the work will catch speed. I support Kejriwal."

"All those people who want Delhi to rise will always vote for AAP. The common want basic necessities-food, clothes, and home. These don't want to get into the religious politics," he added.

The saffron party has won in the constituency four times out of nine while the Congress managed three victories. AAP and JNP have won once each.

Anand Kumar, another resident, said: "I don't support Kejriwal and AAP. I support BJP and it will do everything for this constituency. AAP is making everything free I don't like this. However, I don't want Manoj Tiwari to be the CM of Delhi."

"Bhavna Gaur has not done anything here. Look around and there is nothing. If both state and Centre belong to the same party, work will be done more smoothly," he added.

The Palam area consists of wards Mahavir Enclave (147), Mangla Puri (130), Palam (145), Rajnagar (142) and Sadh Nagar (146) comes under the Najafgarh zone of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

One of the primary markets of Palam, Ram Chowk has over 1,000 shops. It is considered as the lifeline of the area.

However, Palam is divided into Rajnagar and Sadhnagar and it has a well-established transportation infrastructure. It is well connected to other parts of Delhi by Roads. Palam is connected to other States by air, rail and road. The Manglapuri bus depot is the epicenter of all hustle. The area has Palam Metro Station which is served by Magenta Line of Delhi Metro that directly connects it to Janakpuri and Botanical Garden.

Kalapana Chaudhary, resident of Mahavir Enclave said: "I am living here for the last the 12 years. MLA Bhavna Gaur has done amazing work in the last 5 years. All the Kachi colonies have been transformed into permanent residential areas. She has given water facility and sewer facility. Overall there are mixed sentiments."

"But it is sad that leaders are changing parties like clothes. People are sad and angry about this," she added.

Tanya Dutta, who is looking for job opportunities for quite some time, said:" I shifted here last year. A lot of work has been done by the party. Earlier there was so much water problem but now we are relieved. We don't want the parties to give us false hope. We want to see the work. There are no job opportunities. I am looking for jobs but I am successful. The government should focus on this too."

"Concept of mohalla clinics is nice but there is no space it is congested," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a rally in Dwarka Sector -14.

Several supporters asserted that Modi is the future and he will ensure the betterment and consistent development in the region.

Anil Kumar said: "I support BJP and only BJP will come to power. Congress is zero it doesn't exist. We want Congress-free India in Modiji's regime. We want Vijay Pandit to come to power. We can do anything for BJP."

Bhavna Gaur has done nothing. Look at the roads, five days back a lady died because of a road accident. Gaur has done nothing for us. Free ka Lollipop ka bekaar hai. We don't want freebie politics," he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party has released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections.

Delhi is set for elections on February 8. The term of the 70-member assembly is ending on February 22. The results will be declared on February 11.