Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra fielded as BJP candidate from Model Town

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra has been fielded as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Delhi's Model Town. Mishra's name figured in the first list of 57 candidates announced by BJP on Friday which also included names of sitting MLA Vijender Gupta, former mayors Ravinder Gupta and Yogender Chandolia. The list has 11 SC and 4 woman candidates.

Mishra, a former AAP minister, had rebelled and joined the BJP.

BJP's national Secretary R.P. Singh will contest from Rajinder Nagar, while Shikha Rai is the candidate from the upscale Greater Kailash. From Tughlaqabad, the candidate is Vikram Bidhuri, a relative of BJP's South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Delhi will go to poll on February 8 and the results will be out on February 11.