Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Elderly voter dies outside polling booth in Hari Nagar area

Image Source : FILE Delhi Assembly Eection 2020: Elderly voter dies outside polling booth in Hari Nagar area

A 60-year-old man died apparently due to cardiac arrest outside a polling booth in Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Saturday, police said. The deceased was identified as Nitin, a resident of Hari Nagar, they said. According to police, at about 10 am, the man fell unconscious outside booth no. 127. He was taken to DDU hospital but was declared brought dead.

The cause of death is suspected to be cardiac arrest, they said.

Delhi recorded 61.46 per cent voter turnout on Saturday, down from 67.47 per cent in 2015 assembly election.

Also Read: Delhi teacher on election duty dies after suffering heart attack in Babarpur assembly constituency

Also Read: Oldest Delhi voter Kalitara casts her vote at age of 111