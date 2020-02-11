Image Source : FILE Staring at a duck, Congress wishes Kejriwal

Conceding its defeat in Delhi Assembly Elections, the Congress party on Tuesday wished Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP Government on the victory. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Congress workers were not disappointed but ready to begin their fight again. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is back in Delhi with 58 seats, according to the latest trends. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, managed 12 seats while the Congress drew a blank.

"Congress Party would like to congratulate Arvind Kejriwal for this victory. We wish AAP all the best," Surjewala added as Congress Party conceded defeat.