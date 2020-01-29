BJP doesn't want Indian women to be involved in decision making process: Ragini Nayak

Congress' Ragini Nayak has accused BJP of not wanting Indian women involved in the decision-making process in the country. Speaking at India TV's mega conclave Chunav Manch Nayak said that the ruling party is not bothered about women empowerment. "Why hasn't the Women's Reservation Bill been passed yet?" she asked the BJP.

The debate also featured BJP's Shazia Ilmi.

Earlier, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the same platform had tried to clear the air around the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He said that the people are being misled, they should look at the facts more clearly. "Everyone has a right to criticize the laws made by the government, criticize the party, criticize the home minister but they must also know the facts. CAA does not apply to any Indian citizen. It does not take away anyone's citizenship," he said.

