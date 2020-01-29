Watch Manoj Tiwari, Arvind Kejriwal slug it out on India TV's mega conclave Chunav Manch today

Image Source : INDIA TV From Manoj Tiwari to Arvind Kejriwal slug it out on India TV Chunav Manch today

Just as the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 is round the corner, India TV is back with its day-long conclave 'Chunav Manch' with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. Prominent leaders from Delhi will appear on India TV's Chunav Manch today. The conclave will held in New Delhi and will be broadcast live on India TV.

India TV's Chunav Manch will feature many prominent leaders from across the political spectrum to take on questions.

The conclave will start with one on one interaction with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at 11:00 a.m. followed by a panel discussion including BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Congress leader Krishna Tirath at 11: 40 am.

At 12: 30 pm another one on one interaction will take place with BJP leader Manish Sisodia, followed by a panel discussion with BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain, Congress's Rashid Alvi and Tasleem Rehmani at 1:00 p.m.

At 1: 45 pm Ravishankar Prasad will be on the Manch for one on one interaction. This will be followed by a lunch break at 2:30pm.

The mega conclave will again resume at 3: 30 pm where a panel including BJP's Dr. Harsh Mahajan, AAP's Amod Kanth and Congress leader Rina Dhaka will will take on questions from hosts and guests.

At 4:00 pm Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar will be up on the Manch. In this manner the discussion will continue including leader Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leader Sambit Patra, AAP leader Raghav Chadda, Congress leader Rajeev Tyagi, BJP leader Shahzia Ilmi, AAP leader Aatishi Marlena, Congress leader Ragini Nayak, BJP leader RP Singh, AAP leader Jasmine Shah, Amrita Dhawan from Congress, BJP leader Parvesh Verma, BJP leader GAurav Bhatia, Congress leader Abhay Dubey, BJP leader Vijay Goyal, AAP leader Gopal Rai, Congress leader Subhash Chopra.

The mega Chunav Munch will end with one on one interaction with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma at 8 p.m.

The Delhi Assembly election 2020 will take place on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11. The elections in the national capital will be a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP and the Congress. Present Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP saw a thumping win in 2015 Assembly elections with the party bagging 67 seats, leaving just three (seats) for the BJP.