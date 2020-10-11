Image Source : @BJP4INDIA Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP releases list of 30 star campaigners | Full list

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released a list of 30 star campaigners for phase 1 of the upcoming Bihar assembly election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party president JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders included in the list.

The BJP on Sunday released a list of 46 candidates, all for the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls, taking to 75 the number of constituencies for which the party has announced its nominees so far.

State minister Nand Kishore Yadav (from Patna Sahib) and Nitish Mishra, son of former chief minister Jagannath Mishra, are among those named by the party as its candidates.

The list was released a day after the party's central election committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met here.

BJP-JDU alliance

The BJP will fight on 121 seats out of the 243 Bihar constituencies while its ally JDU will fight on 122 seats. The JDU will accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the BJP will accommodate the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Recently, the LJP decided to go solo and field candidates against the JDU, with rising acrimony between the two Bihar-based parties.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to the polls in three phases -- on October 28, November 3 and 7 -- and the results will be announced on November 10.

