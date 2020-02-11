Image Source : PTI BJP fails to open account in 3 MPs' constituencies in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party was swept aside in the Delhi Assembly elections by the Arvind Kejriwal wave. The party which made a clean sweep in the general elections eight months ago could not manage to open its account in three parliamentary constituencies represented by BJP MPs. Out of the seven parliamentary constituencies, the BJP could not win even a single Assembly seat in three -- West Delhi, New Delhi and Chandni Chowk represented by Parvesh Verma, Meenakshi Lekhi and Harsh Wardhan respectively.

During the general election 2019, the BJP witnessed a rise in 65 Assembly constituencies, but after eight months the picture is quite different.

There are 10 Assembly seats in the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by Ramesh Bidhuri. Though Bidhuri won in the general elections for the second time from here the party could only win the Badarpur seat from this parliamentary constituency in the Assembly elections. In the other nine Assembly seats in the South Delhi constituency -- Devali, Kalkaji, Palam, Ambedkar Nagar, Tughlakabad, Mehrauli, Sangam Vihar, Bijwasan and Chhatarpur -- it had to taste defeat.

BJP's Parvesh Verma is the MP from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The 10 Assembly seats falling under this parliamentary constituency are Madipur, Janakpuri, Dwarka, Rajouri Garden, Vikaspuri, Harinagar, Uttam Nagar, Najafgarh, Matiala and Tilak Nagar. The Aam Aadmi Party has won all these seats.

Hansraj Hans of the BJP is the MP from the North-West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The 10 Assembly seats under it include Sultanpur Majra, Mangolpuri, Kiradi, Samaypur Badli, Narela and Nangloi, Mundka, Rithala, Bawana and Rohini. Of these, the Aam Aadmi Party has won nine seats. The BJP has won only the Rohini seat.

BJP's Gautam Gambhir represents the East Delhi parliamentary constituency. The 10 Assembly seats of this parliamentary constituency include Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Shahdara, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Kondli, Trilokpuri, Okhla and Jangpura. Of these, the BJP has won the Laxmi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Vishwas Nagar seats.

BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi is the MP from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat that includes Karol Bagh, Rajinder Nagar, Malviya Nagar, Patel Nagar, New Delhi, R.K. Puram, Moti Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Greater Kailash and Delhi Cantt. Assembly seats. The BJP had to face defeat in all these 10 seats.

Interestingly, BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari is the MP from the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The 10 Assembly seats of this parliamentary constituency include Burari, Rohtas Nagar, Babarpur, Timarpur, Seelampur, Gokalpur, Seemapuri, Ghonda, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar. Of these, the BJP has won only the Ghonda, Karawal Nagar and Rohtash Nagar seats.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is the MP from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat. The BJP could not win in any of the Assembly seats -- Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Trinagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matiamhal and Ballimaran --in this constituency.