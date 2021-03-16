BJP releases list of 9 candidates for Puducherry polls 2021

Image Source : PTI Puducherry Polls 2021: BJP releases list of 9 candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a list of 9 candidates for the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021. On Sunday, the party had released a list of 27 and 36 candidates for the third and fourth phases of assembly elections in West Bengal.

Puducherry will go to the polls in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

CHECK LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR PUDUCHERRY POLLS 2021

Assembly Elections are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry. The election in Puducherry will be held to elect 30 MLAs.