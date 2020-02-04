BJP accepts Kejriwal's challenge for debate, Manoj Tiwari says 'fix a time'

Accepting a challenge thrown by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said: "Fix a time." Tiwari was responding to Kejriwal who dared the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm Wednesday and challenged the BJP for a public debate.

"Kejriwal ji, you fix a time and we will debate on the manifesto. If you come, one of us will come," Tiwari said in response.

Kejriwal had said if the BJP doesn't do so by then, he will meet the press to announce his next course of action.

"Delhiites want the BJP to declare its chief ministerial candidate and I am ready for a debate with him," he told reporters on Tuesday after the AAP launched its manifesto for the February 8 polls.