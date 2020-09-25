Bihar Elections: Large halls for polling, restrictions on door-to-door campaigning. List of COVID guidelines

Image Source : PTI Bihar elections: Coronavirus guidelines to be followed

The dates for Bihar Assembly Elections will be announced today by the Election Commission. The COVID-19 pandemic has not left the country yet and Bihar elections would be the first big event to be held amid the pandemic. Earlier in August, the Election Commission had released standard guidelines for the conduct of polls and elections, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Going by that, campaigning in the run-up to the high-octane Bihar Assembly Elections will be a muted affair this year.

The Bihar Assembly is set to come to an end in November this year. A number of political parties had earlier asked the Election Commission to defer the elections, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The below-mentioned guidelines would be followed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

There would be restrictions on door-to-door campaigning. Only five, including the candidate but excluding the security personnel, are allowed for door-to-door campaigning

The convoy of vehicles will have a maximum of 5 vehicles

The interval between two sets of a convoy of vehicles should be half an hour instead of a gap of 100 meters

Wearing masks during all election-related activities is mandatory

All polling booths will have the facility of thermal screening, soaps and sanitizers

Large rooms and halls will be identified as polling booths so that social distancing can be maintained

A polling station can have a maximum of 1,000 voters

Candidates can download nomination forms online and take a print of the same for submitting

Affidavits can also be filled online

There is a facility for allowing security money to be deposited online

Only two persons can accompany a candidate for submission of nomination

Only two vehicles will be allowed during the nomination filing process

A maximum of 7 counting tables will be allowed inside a counting hall

