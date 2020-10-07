Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 19 women among JDU's list of 115 candidates

Image Source : PTI 19 women among JDU candidates in Bihar Assembly Election 2020

The Janata Dal-United (JDU) has released the list of 115 candidates, including 19 women, for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. The list, released by the senior party leader Vashistha Narayan Singh, also contains the name of Chandrika Rai, the former father-in-law of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav, who will contest the election from Parsa seat in Vaishali district. Chandrika Rai joined the JD(U) in August.

Here's the full list of candidates-

According to the seat-sharing formula with the BJP, the JD-U was allotted 122 out of the total 243 seats, but has given seven seats to the Hindustani Awam Morcha led by former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

As Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a Member of the Legislative Council, he will not contest the election.

Meanwhile, the RJD has also released its list of 42 candidates for first phase of the election. It included Anant Singh, a strongman of central Bihar, who will contest from the Mokama seat.

The Assembly election will be held in three phases starting from October 28, and the counting will be held on November 10.

(With Inputs from IANS)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage