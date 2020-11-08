BJP unwavering despite exit polls predicting defeat, confident on NDA forming govt in Bihar

Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives to offer prayers at the High Court Mazar during Urs festival, in Patna, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Despite most of the exit polls showing that Bihar voters are in favour of Tejashwi Yadav-led grand alliance, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Sunday said that the BJP and JDU will win enough seats to form the government again in Bihar. He said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will have major victory as booth level reports show that the NDA will be back in power.

The BJP spokesperson also said that he is not saying anything against exit polls but reports from booth-level workers, who go home to home, have provided accurate reports in this regard.

"Bihar has around 12 crore voters and sample size of exit poll agencies are not very large so we are hopeful and very sure that on counting day, which is just 48 hours away, we will have landslide victory and NDA will easily form popular government in Bihar," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also added that the Lalu family could be happy for the next two days but on November 10 when the result will come, they will have to congratulate NDA leaders.

Zafar Islam further highlighted that the growth of the BJP in Bihar has been 'consistent' which can be seen from the increase in the party's vote share in the state from 10 pc in 2005 to 23-24 pc in 2019 general elections.

As per the exit poll projections, the Mahagathbandhan is likely to form the government in Bihar as they have an edge over the NDA.

Doing a combined analysis of all the exit polls India TV have covered, then RJD-led Grand Alliance is clearly being seen forming the next government in Bihar with close to 141 seats (122 magic figure), while JDU-NDA may fall short of around 40 seats as according to Super Exit Poll, the alliance may get close to 88 seats.

Exit polls also show a setback for the Chirag Paswan's LJP as the party decided to party ways with the NDA and fought elections on its own. But, it has to be mentioned that these are exit polls and not the actual results as the seats tally projected in these polls may differ from that on the counting day on November 10.

Polling for the 243-seater Assembly concluded on November 7 after the end of the third phase. Counting of votes will start on November 10 morning.

ALSO READ | Bihar: Exit polls predict huge win for Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi likely to replace Nitish

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage