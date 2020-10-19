Image Source : ANI Bihar Election: PM Modi's 'lookalike' Abhinandan Pathak to contest from Hathua seat, aspires to become CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lookalike Abhinanandan Pathak is all set to take the plunge into politics by contesting in Bihar elections 2020. Pathak, will contest the polls from Hathua constituency in Gopalganj district. According to news agency ANI, the 53-year-old, who aspires to become the Chief Minister of the state, filed his nomination papers as a candidate from the Vanchit Samaj Party.

"I have filed nomination from Vanchit Samaj Party in Hathua constituency. This is battle for progress. After winning the election in Hathua constituency, I will try to become the chief minister of the state with people's blessing by touching their feet. On this seat it is going to be battle between the rich and the poor," he told ANI.

Abhinanandan Pathak is contesting against four-time MLA Ramsevak Singh, who will be eying his 5th victory.

Pathak who hails from Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh grabbed headlines when he first campaigned for Prime Minister Modi in Varanasi during 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The 243 member-assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Hathua will go for voting on November 3.

