Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress releases first list of 21 candidates

Image Source : FILE Bihar Election 2020: Congress releases first list of 21 candidates

The Congress party on Wednesday released a list of 21 candidates for the first phase of upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections. The list was announced after the Congress Central Election Committee headed by party chief Sonia Gandhi cleared their names at a meeting held earlier this week. The Congress has nominated Shubhanand Mukesh, the son of Congress Legislature Party leader in Bihar Sadanand Singh, for the Kahalgaon assembly seat.

The Congress fielded Akhauri Onkar Nath from Gaya Town instead of Mohan Shrivastava, who is facing charges of rape. According to reports, Shrivastava's name was earlier cleared, but following objections by some senior leaders, he was dropped and replaced by another candidate.

Congress is part of the Grand Alliance led by RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav in the upcoming Bihar election 2020. The Congress will contest on 68 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly. In the last election, Congress had won 27 assembly constituency.

INC COMMUNIQUE



Important Notification regarding selection of Congress candidates for the ensuing first phase of elections to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar pic.twitter.com/navacXlWUx — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) October 7, 2020

BJP had announced its first list of 27 candidates on Tuesday evening and the Janata Dal (United) today released the list of 115 candidates for the upcoming elections. The party has fielded Lalu Prasad's 'Samdhi' Chandrika Rai from Parsa seat in Saran. Chandrika Rai joined the JD(U) in August. His daughter Aishwarya is locked in a nasty marital dispute with Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap.

Nomination filing for the first phase of polling to be held on October 28 started on October 1.

