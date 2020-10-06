Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP leader Rajendra Singh joins LJP, to contest from Dinara in Rohtas

Image Source : ANI BJP leader Rajendra Singh joins LJP, to contest from Dinara in Rohtas

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajendra Singh on Tuesday joined the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Singh joined the LJP in presence of party's national president Chirag Paswan in Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

Singh is known for his close proximity with the RSS. He hails from Rohtas district in the southern Bihar. Singh was the BJP's Bihar unit vice president.

According to reports, Singh is likely to contest elections from the Dinara Assembly seat.

Singh was unhappy over denial of a ticket to contest elections. As per the seat-sharing formula between the BJP and JD(U), the latter will contest from here. The JD(U) has fielded Jai Kumar Singh. Singh is a sitting MLA from Dinara. He is serving as Minister of the Department of Science and Technology in the Nitish Kumar government.

Singh had played key role in building the party structure in the state. Besides, he had also campaigned extensively for the party in Jharkhand in the 2014 elections. Singh had contested elections in 2015 from Dinara seat, but lost to Jai Kumar.

The development comes days after LJP announced its exit from the NDA. The NDA in Bihar comprises BJP, JD(U), HAM, and VIP.

Polling in Bihar will be held in three-phase on October 28, November 3, and November 7. Results will be declared on November 10.

