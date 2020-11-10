Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Assembly Election Result, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch counting of votes

The counting of votes in the Bihar assembly polls has begun after a three-phase high voltage election. You can watch Live Coverage of Bihar assembly election counting day on India TV. If you are not near your television sets, we have a range of options handy for you. You can watch the live streaming of the mega coverage on the Bihar assembly election results on India TV YouTube or India TV Live TV. Also, follow India TV Twitter and Facebook for real-time updates.

READ MORE: Bihar Assembly Election Result LIVE

When will Bihar assembly election results be declared?

The results of Bihar assembly election will be declared on Tuesday, November 10. It will be interesting to see whether Nitish Kumar retains his chair or Tejashwi springs in a surprise.

When will the counting of votes begin?

The counting of votes begin 8 am onward on Tuesday, November 10.

Where to watch Live counting of votes on TV?

India TV is your one-stop destination for Live TV Coverage of the Bihar assembly election results. So tune into India TV and stay glued for round-the-block, non-stop full day coverage.

Where to watch Live counting online?

India TV will hold live streaming on the Counting Day. You can watch Live streaming of Bihar counting on India TV LIVE TV, India TV YouTube, India TV Twitter and Facebook. Here are the links handy for you.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage