Bihar Assembly election 2020: BJP warns LJP against using PM's photos during poll campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party has warned that it will file an FIR against if any non-NDA party uses Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photographs during the poll campaign in Bihar. Addressing the media in Patna on Wednesday, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal didn't take the name of the Lok Janshakti Party, but his message was directed at Chirag Paswan.

The LJP on Sunday quit the NDA citing ideological differences with JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The controversy over the use of PM's images during the campaigning arose after Chirag declared that the party will field candidates on seats from where JD(U) is contesting and extend 'support' to the BJP.

Jaiswal said that if any party or individual is found to be using pictures of the Prime Minister during the campaigning, the BJP will lodge an FIR.

"Let me make it very clear that our party has 40-star campaigners headed by the Prime Minister in this election and only NDA allies can use the PMs photo. If any non-NDA party uses his pictures, we will lodge an FIR," he said.

Chirag is the son of LJP founder and Union minister Ramvilas Paswan. Ramvilas is currently unwell and undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital. Chirag has been vocal against Nitish for sometime, but refrained from commenting on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier on Tuesday, senior BJP leader and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi too said that his party will approach the Election Commission if anybody is found using PM Modi's pictures.

Meanwhile, the LPJ has hit back at the BJP, saying that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the entire country and not of any specific party.

The eastern state will go to polls in three phases between October 28 and November 7. Results will be announced on November 10.

