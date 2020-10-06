Bihar Assembly election 2020: BJP to contest 121 seats - FULL LIST

Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with BJP senior leader and Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi in Patna on Tuesday.

The ruling NDA in Bihar on Tuesday announced its seat-sharing formula for the assembly elections. As per the agreement, the JD(U) will contest from 122 seats and BJP 121 seats. The NDA in Bihar comprises BJP, JD(U), HAM, and VIP. As per the seat-sharing formula, the JD(U) will accommodate Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM while the BJP will take care of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

"The JD(U) has got 122 seats out of which we have set aside seven for the Hindustani Awam Morcha (headed by former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi). The BJP has got the remaining 121 wherein new entrant Vikassheel Insaan Party of Mukesh Sahni will be accommodated," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told reporters in Patna.

Here's the full list of BJP's 121 seats:

The Bihar Legislative Assembly comprises 243 seats. Th term of the session will expire on November 29.

The three-phase polling in the eastern state will take place between October 27 and November 7. Results will be announced on November 10.

