Dinesh Trivedi to join BJP today; party addresses press conference | LIVE

Image Source : PTI Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP

Dinesh Trivedi, who had resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat in February this year is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. Trivedi had resigned saying he felt suffocated in the party which is "no longer in hands of" its supremo Mamata Banerjee. His resignation came two days after he had endorsed Prime Minister Modi's speech in Lok Sabha in which he called for a key role in the private sector.

Trivedi, who represented West Bengal in Rajya Sabha for the third time and was a former railway minister, announced his resignation in the house during a debate on the Union Budget, saying he cannot speak about the violence in his state.

Commenting on Trivedi's entry into the BJP, former minister in Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government, Rajib Banerjee had said, "People who want to do something for the betterment of Bengal cannot continue in the TMC. I believe the same thing happened with Dinesh Trivedi that had happened with me. I have heard from some sources that he is going to join the BJP."

Dinesh Trivedi had also applauded the BJP-led Central Government saying the country is under the best leadership.

"Let me just settle down. I have been unshackled. I am very grateful to BJP and its senior leaders. I was told by the media that they have said I am welcome (in the party). It is a privilege. Today we have the best leadership at the Centre. The world is recognising them," Trivedi had said when asked if he is joining BJP.