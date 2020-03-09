Image Source : PTI Andhra local body polls: CM Jagan launches 'NIGHA' app to curb electoral malpractice

Ahead of Andhra Pradesh local body elections, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday launched 'NIGHA' app at this camp office, to avoid irregularities during the upcoming elections. The CM had earlier warned of strict actions against the candidates who will be found distributing cash or liquor to influence voters.

Earlier, the State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar announced that all the parties hav agreed to use ballot paper and not EVMs. "Though we have no doubts on the EVMs, we have decided to go with ballot papers," Kumar said.

What is 'NIGHA' app?

The 'NIGHA' app developed by Panchayati Raj, aims to curb electoral malpractices. Through this app citizens will able to lodge complaints against leaders who are resorting to Model Code of Condut violations. After downloading the app in their smart phone, the voters can share the pictures and videos related to poll malpractices.

How the 'NIGHA' app will work?

The registered complaints will be directed automatically to the Central Control Room through the app and the information will be shared with the concerned officials.

The State government had earlier brought an ordinance to make amendments in the AP Panchayat Raj Act to take strict actions against against flow of money and liquor in elections. Irrespective of the party affiliation, the candidates who violate the MCC will have to face imprisonment of two to three years and disqualification.

Mandal and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies elections will be conducted in two phases on March 21 and March 24. While the municipalities and municipal corporations elections will be held on March 27. The counting of votes and declaration of results for rural and urban local bodies will be on March 29.

ALSO READ | Andhra local body polls: MPTC, ZPTC and Municipal elections to be held on THESE dates