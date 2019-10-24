Andheri East Constituency Result LIVE: Ramesh Latke of BJP leads Amin Jagdish Kutty of Congress

Andheri East Constituency Result: Ramesh Latke of BJP leads

Andheri East Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies. Along with five other Vidhan Sabha segments, namely Goregaon, Versova, Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi and Andheri West in Mumbai Suburban district, Andheri East is part of the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency.

Vidhan Sabha Election 2014

Counting of votes begins for Maharashtra's Andheri East Vidhan Sabha Constituency seat.

In 2014, Ramesh Kondiram Latke of Shiv Sena had won the Andheri East Assembly seat by defeating Sunil Lala of BJP by 52817 votes. In 2014, Andheri East Assembly had 53 per cent voter turnout.

In 2009, Andheri East seat was occupied by INC (Indian National Congress) candidate, Suresh Shetty Baldev Khosa. He had won Andheri East Assembly seat by defeating Yashodhar Padmakar Phanse of Shiv Sena by the margin of 12030 votes.

Polling for the 288-member Assembly was held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

