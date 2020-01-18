Image Source : PTI Ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, PM Modi 'encourages' party leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave suggestions and motivated the party leader ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Modi emphasized that they will expose the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi Government and will win the elections on the basis of facts.

Pointing at the Kejriwal Government's initiative, Mohalla Clinic, he said: "The government is publicizing the Mohalla Clinic, but we know that our Ayushman Bharat scheme which has not been implemented in Delhi, is much bigger than that."

"The Delhi Government which has failed to address the problems of the public, always talks about free electricity--is this the only solution to the issues of the people?" he added.

Modi also said that the Delhi Government is creating a false victory environment but the truth is other than the previous assembly polls, AAP has lost every election.

"AAP has a history of losing election... the party was defeated in Varanasi Lok Sabha polls, Punjab Assembly elections, MCD elections, and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. If we put all the facts in front of the people, they will lose this election too," Modi said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced the first list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections to be held on February 8. In its first list, the party announced 57 candidates while it denied tickets to 26 leaders, including former state vice president and three-time MLA Kulwant Rana.

Voting for assembly election in Delhi will take place on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11