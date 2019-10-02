Thursday, October 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 News
  5. NCP releases its first list of 77 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls

NCP releases its first list of 77 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls

The Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday announced a list of 77 candidates, featuring senior leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal.

PTI PTI
Mumbai Published on: October 02, 2019 23:31 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

NCP releases its first list of 77 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls

The Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday announced a list of 77 candidates, featuring senior leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal.

Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew Rohit Pawar will make his electoral debut from Karjat Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district against Ram Shinde, sitting BJP MLA and minister.

Ajit Pawar, former deputy chief minister, will contest from Baramati. State NCP chief Jayant Patil will contest from Islampur and Bhujbal from Yeola.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Dhananjay Munde, will contest from Parli. Mumbai NCP president Nawab Malik will contest from Anushaktinagar in Mumbai.

From Kej, the party has fielded Prithviraj Sathe. Earlier, it had announced Namita Mundada's candidature, but she joined the BJP. 

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMaharashtra polls: BJP candidate declares assets worth Rs 441 crore Next Story  