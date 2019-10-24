Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
  5. Nagpur North Results LIVE: Dr Nitin Raut of Congress leads

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: In Nagpur North assembly constituency, BJP's Milind Mane is contesting against Congress's Nitin Raut. AIMIM's Kirti Dongre and VBA's Vinay Bhange are in the fray as well.

New Delhi Published on: October 24, 2019 9:49 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 Results: Nagpur North

Dr. Nitin Raut of Congress is currently leading.

In 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, BJP's Milind Mane secured a victory against BSP's Kishore Gajabhiye.

Voting for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019 took place on October 21.

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each. 

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats.

The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.

Watch Live Coverage of Maharashtra Assembly Election Results on indiatvnews.com on October 24

Watch Live Coverage of Haryana Assembly Election Results on indiatvnews.com on October 24

