Rahul to hit campaign trail in Maharashtra with rally in Dharavi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in the city on Sunday for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

It will be his first campaign event in the state ahead of the October 21 elections.

Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad said Gandhi will address a rally at Dharavi here on Sunday evening.

Gaikwad's daughter and Congress secretary Varsha Gaikwad is seeking re-election for a fourth term from Dharavi. During Rahul Gandhi's tenure as party chief, Varsha Gaikwad was AICC secretary for Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

Congress is contesting 31 seats in Mumbai, leaving five for the ally NCP. In 2014, Congress had won only five seats in the metropolis.

State congress sources said Gandhi will also address a rally in Latur where former chief minister late Vilasrao

Deshmukh's sons Amit and Dheeraj are contesting from Latur City and Latur Rural seats, respectively.A rally in Vidarbha is also being planned early in the day on Sunday, sources said.

Gandhi will return to the state for another round of campaigning on October 15, they said.

