Vacaying in Bangkok, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Maharashtra polls on October 13

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to kick start campaign for Maharashtra assembly poll on October 13 from Mumbai. He will hold rallies at various constituencies across Maharashtra between October 13 to 15.

He will hold his first rally for 2019 Maharashtra assembly poll in Mumbai on October 13.

Congress will contest the Maharashtra assembly elections in alliance with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Earlier on Wednesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis mocked Gandhi for not campaigning and said that the opposition NCP-Congress have accepted their defeat.

"They are already in a defeatist frame of mind. I read in newspapers that Rahul Gandhi is in Bangkok," Fadnavis said at a rally in Dhule district of north Maharashtra.

"He knows they are going to lose anyway, so why take the blame for defeat? He is not ready to come here," Fadnavis added.

The 288 constituencies of Maharashtra will go for by-polls on October 21. The party will face crucial tests in Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

The former Congress president Rahul Gandhi resigned after Congress' defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha election. His mother, Sonia Gandhi, stepped in on an interim basis.

