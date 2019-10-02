Maharashtra assembly election: Chhota Rajan's brother gets RPI ticket, will fight on BJP symbol

Deepak Nikalje

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI) has fielded Chhota Rajan's brother as a party candidate in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election. Deepak Nikalje will contest from Phaltan assembly constituency in Maharashtra. RPI is an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Deepak Nikalje wanted to contest from Chembur seat, however RPI gave him a ticket from Phaltan. Athawale's Republican Party of India has got six seats in the grand alliance to contest Maharashtra elections.

Gautam Sonwane will contest from Mankhurd in Shivaji Nagar while Mohan Fad has been fielded from Pathri in Parbhani. Rajesh Pawar will fight Maharashtra election from Naigaon in Nanded.

