Jharkhand Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi's name missing from Congress' star campaigners list

The Congress party issued a list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Polls on Thursday. However, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's name, who was the star campaigner for the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, is missing from the list. Party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi among the star campaigners. The state undergoes elections on 30th November.

Congress on November 11 released second the list of 19 candidates for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, including wife of former Dhanbad Mayor Neeraj Singh.

The party has named Purnima Neeraj Singh from Jharia Assembly constituency. Neeraj Singh was shot dead on the evening of March 21, 2017 near steel gate area in city.

Besides Purnima Neeraj Singh, the party has named three other women candidates in the list.

On November 11, the Congress released two lists, first with five candidates and another with one candidate.

The Congress, which is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, is contesting on 31 seats. Its ally partner JMM is contesting on 43 whereas the RJD on seven seats in the state.

The ruling BJP, which is seeking second consecutive term in the state also released the list of 52 candidates on Sunday.

Jharkhand will vote in five phase, with first phase on November 30 and last phase on December 20. Counting votes will take place on December 23.

