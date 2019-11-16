Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: BJP releases fourth list of candidates

Saturday, November 16, 2019
     
The fourth list of BJP candidates contesting in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 has been released by the party. In a press release, BJP named the candidates from three constituencies. The three constituencies mentioned in the press release were -- Jugsalai (SC), Jaganathpur(ST) and Tamar (ST).

New Delhi Published on: November 16, 2019 12:28 IST
Candidates list

S.no Constituency BJP Candidate
1.  Jugsalai (SC) Mochiram Bauri
2. Jaganathpur(ST) Sudhir Sundi
3.  Tamar(ST) Reeta Devi Munda

Earlier, BJP had released the first list of candidates for the Jharkhand elections on November 10. The first list featured the list of candidates from 52 constituencies. 

Voting for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections will be held in 5 phase with polling beginning on Nov 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 23. 

