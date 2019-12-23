Jamshedpur East Constituency Result 2019 LIVE: CM Raghubar Das trails against IND Saryu Roy

Jamshedpur Result 2019 LIVE News Updates: CM Raghubar Das takes early lead, Jamshedpur East seat Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Gourav Vallabh, Here’re Jamshedpur East Constituency Result 2019 live updates:

Jamshedpur East Constituency Result 2019 live updates: As per early trends, Chief Minister Raghubar Das takes lead over Congress's candidate Gourav Vallabh. Jamshedpur East seat is the most keenly-watched constituency in the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019, as Chief Minister Raghubar Das is contesting from the seat. Five-time MLA and incumbent chief minister Raghubar Das is pitted against Congress’s spokesperson and Professor Gourav Vallabh, who made to the fame with debate on $5 Trillion Economy. Senior ex-BJP leader and incumbent MLA Saryu Roy who denied BJP ticket from Jamshedpur West Constituency, is contesting against Raghubar Das as an Independent candidate from the seat.

Jharkhand-Jamshedpur East Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 ABHAY SINGH Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) 0 0 0 0 2 GOURAV VALLABH Indian National Congress 0 0 0 0 3 RAGHUBAR DAS Bharatiya Janata Party 0 0 0 0 4 SHANKAR PRATAP VISHWAKARMA Bahujan Samaj Party 0 0 0 0 5 ANAND KUMAR PATRALEKH Yuva Krantikari Party 0 0 0 0 6 INDRA HEMBRAM Rashtriya Deshaj Party 0 0 0 0 7 INDRAJIT KUMAR CHANDEL Right to Recall Party 0 0 0 0 8 TARKESHWAR TIWARY Shiv Sena 0 0 0 0 9 DEBJANI BISWAS Amra Bangalee 0 0 0 0 10 DHARMENDRA KUMAR SHARMA Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 0 0 0 0 11 SOMRA TIRKEY Ambedkarite Party of India 0 0 0 0 12 Ishwari Rana Independent 0 0 0 0 13 Kunj Bibhar Independent 0 0 0 0 14 Gopal Lohar Independent 0 0 0 0 15 Gyan Sagar Prasad Independent 0 0 0 0 16 Dharmendra Kumar Singh Independent 0 0 0 0 17 Banty Kumar Singh Independent 0 0 0 0 18 Rajesh Kumar Sinha Independent 0 0 0 0 19 Vijay Kumar Singh Independent 0 0 0 0 20 Saryu Roy Independent 0 0 0 0 21 NOTA None of the Above 0 0 0 0 Total 0 0 0

At present, the state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das. In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Das beat Anand Bihari Dubey of Congress. Raghubar Das got 61.48 per cent of the votes.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020. The 81 constituencies seat Jharkhand Assembly Election was being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December 2019.