BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Polls

Image Source : PTI BJP issues a list of 40 star campaigners for upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Polls

The Bhartiya Janata Party has released the list of 40 star campaigners for the 1st phase of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Polls on Saturday. PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party Working President JP Nadda and BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol are among the star campaigners.

BJP has issued a list of 40 star campaigners for the 1st phase of the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. PM Modi, party President Amit Shah, party Working President JP Nadda & BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol are among the star campaigners. Elections begin from 30th November. pic.twitter.com/Sfl47JohaF — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2019

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad among others will also campaign for the party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

As reported by news agency ANI, the party has planned a strategic campaign by its national leaders. PM Modi is expected to address five to eight rallies and Home Minister Amit Shah will address at least 10 rallies.

Meanwhile, Shah is expected to kick-start the campaign on November 21 and would also hold rallies on December 2, 5, 9, 14 and17. BJP working JP Nadda will address at least 15 rallies

Other Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar and Giriraj Singh will also campaign for the party in the state.

The state will go for assembly elections in five phases from November 30.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: BJP releases fourth list of candidates

RELATED VIDEO | Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: BJP releases fourth list of candidates